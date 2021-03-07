Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.