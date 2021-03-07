SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.67 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $339,180.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.00787455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042040 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.