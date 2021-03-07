SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $161.37 million and $1.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00777642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00041449 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,153,005 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

