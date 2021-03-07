SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,841 shares during the period. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd accounts for about 2.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.07% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 21.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

