Skycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.17 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $47.17 million and $4.84 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00464377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00068465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00076925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00081003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00461119 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

