Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0518

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 76% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

