Smart MFG (MFG) Trading Up 135.8% Over Last 7 Days

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 135.8% higher against the dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $122,340.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.92 or 0.00786948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041646 BTC.

About Smart MFG

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 298,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Smart MFG Coin Trading

