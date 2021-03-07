Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $969,488.89 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $969,488.89 and approximately $147,332.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

