Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,769.71 ($23.12).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SN stock opened at GBX 1,351.50 ($17.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,787 ($23.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,533.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,528.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.69%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

