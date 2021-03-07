Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.