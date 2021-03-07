Snetwork (SNET) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Snetwork has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $203,592.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Snetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Snetwork Token Profile

SNET is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,496,735 tokens. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

