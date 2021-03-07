Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717,197 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $74,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SQM opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

