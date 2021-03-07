Solana Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Solana has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $146.81 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $13.62 or 0.00027266 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.00773278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00041385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003634 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

