Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,679 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.37% of Solar Capital worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $802.52 million, a P/E ratio of -158.25 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

