SolarCoin Trading Up 70.7% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $523.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 70.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00376070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,198,815 coins and its circulating supply is 63,023,196 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

