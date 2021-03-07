Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE SOI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOI. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Insiders have sold a total of 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

