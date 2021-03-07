Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Solaris Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

