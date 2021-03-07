SOMESING (SSX) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $174,770.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00465653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00068255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00081508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00462864 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

