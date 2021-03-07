Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SONVY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 21,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sonova has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Get Sonova alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.