SP Asset Management Has $27.48 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.8% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,072,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $673,050,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

