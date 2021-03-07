SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0452 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $15.56 million and $111,251.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Denarius (D) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 111.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. SpaceChain’s total supply is 428,605,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,528,974 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

