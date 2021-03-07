Spaceswap (MILK2) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Spaceswap token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $549,166.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00464626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00067742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00458524 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 4,225,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,061,715 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

