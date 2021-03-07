Sparkle Loyalty Reaches One Day Volume of $922.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $120,367.44 and approximately $922.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 340.4% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.24 or 0.00466909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00081376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00463335 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

