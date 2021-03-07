SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $98.61 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.09 or 0.00793899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041853 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,703,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,913,186,593 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

