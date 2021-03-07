SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. 12,068,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

