SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,499 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.55% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,522,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

