SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 312.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 153,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 80,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

