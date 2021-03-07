Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00288308 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002057 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

