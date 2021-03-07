Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops One Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00061785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00284724 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002062 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

