Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $66.99 million and $3.04 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.37 or 0.00785360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042372 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.