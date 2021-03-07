Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.81 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

