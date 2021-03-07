Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,036 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.98. 2,599,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,436. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.14. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.