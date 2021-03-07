Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SRLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 110,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 242.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

