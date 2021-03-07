Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 109,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

SII stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 216,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Sprott has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $983.70 million and a P/E ratio of 50.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

