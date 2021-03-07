Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.44 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

