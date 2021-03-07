Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Holdings Reduced by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324,150 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 10.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 1.13% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $55,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

PHYS stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

