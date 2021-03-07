Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.71 Million

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report $39.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the highest is $39.73 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $30.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $172.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $219.28 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,292 shares of company stock worth $11,213,083 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $1,913,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

