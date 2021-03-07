SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.28% of SPX worth $55,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SPX by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPX by 21.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX by 36.0% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SPX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in SPX by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

