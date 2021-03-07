St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of STBMY remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Friday. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.3096 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

