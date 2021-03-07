StableUSD (USDS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00791675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About StableUSD

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

