Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SAGKF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

