Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.45 million and $5.81 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00791729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading



