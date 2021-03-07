Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $102.61. 114,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,374. Standex International has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

