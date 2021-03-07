Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.03 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

NYSE SWK opened at $185.31 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $90,568.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $329,205. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

