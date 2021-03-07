Starbase (STAR) One Day Volume Tops $2,605.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 400% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $2,605.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 775.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00784661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

