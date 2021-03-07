Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 229.7% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $535,537.65 and approximately $22,610.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.01 or 0.00790899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

