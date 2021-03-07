Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

