State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,274,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.