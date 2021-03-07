State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,374,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $482,166.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,853,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,651 shares of company stock worth $8,325,256. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

