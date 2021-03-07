State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

